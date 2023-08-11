BREAKING
Honeybees are buzzing! Haywards Heath Cricket Club launch women’s team

Haywards Heath CC have launched a women’s section to compliment the men’s and juniors sections.
By Karen RatcliffContributor
Published 11th Aug 2023, 14:40 BST

Hhcc have started a new section of the club, Haywards Heath Honeybees, having last year celebrated 125 years of existence for men’s seniors and juniors.

From the celebrations last year, a women’s softball section started, with up to 50 members signed up showing an interest.

A few friendly matches last season showed what a great team spirit we had, and we signed up for a winter league and are nearing the end of our first summer league.

Alongside this, we have started up a great girls section this season who have won their leagues and ran their own very successful festival on 13 July where 14 clubs took part. The culmination of the girls’ and women’s season is the women’s softball festival this Sunday (August 13) being held at Clair Park from midday onwards.

As well as hosting three local women’s teams, we are bringing together friends, supporters and families to create a family festival vibe. A BBQ, club house open serving drinks, bouncy castle, ice cream van and sweets and cake stall will all help keep the women’s teams and their supporters entertained. All are welcome to come and see what Haywards Heath Honeybees are all about on Sunday.

