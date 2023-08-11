Honeybees are buzzing! Haywards Heath Cricket Club launch women’s team

Hhcc have started a new section of the club, Haywards Heath Honeybees, having last year celebrated 125 years of existence for men’s seniors and juniors.

From the celebrations last year, a women’s softball section started, with up to 50 members signed up showing an interest.

A few friendly matches last season showed what a great team spirit we had, and we signed up for a winter league and are nearing the end of our first summer league.

Alongside this, we have started up a great girls section this season who have won their leagues and ran their own very successful festival on 13 July where 14 clubs took part. The culmination of the girls’ and women’s season is the women’s softball festival this Sunday (August 13) being held at Clair Park from midday onwards.