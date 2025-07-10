Horley Eagles are champions
They clinched the league with a comprehensive win against their nearest rivals, Salfords B, who had also won six matches before this showdown at Horley.
Horley won the toss and decided to bat first. The boys were soon scoring well and with three players each reaching the retirement mark of 30 runs, the score soon moved on.
A total of 160-3 was reached in the 20 overs.
Horley restricted Salfords’ runs from early on in the reply and after the visitors lost six wickets they finished on 115 runs at the end of 20 overs, giving Horley a 45-run win.
The Horley team have remained unbeaten in the Surrey League all season, winning seven matches and having two conceded to them.
Throughout the season all the players in the Horley squad have contributed to winning the league.