Horsham bowlers make progress in county contests

Horsham Bowling Club’s Ric Davey is through to the quarter-final of the Unbadged Singles and now meets an opponent from Rottingdean. He has earned enough points to obtain his County Badge.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lesley Grogan and Debbie Bown played the semi-finals of the County Pairs at Preston and after a very good game, they lost to a pair from Southwick Park.

Irene Gettins and Debbie Bown made the last 16 of the National Foundation Pairs. They played on a neutral green at Sutton against a pair from Kent. Both teams won a set each so it went to an extra end. But the green was not in their favour and they were unable to secure a win.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Martin Jolliffe, Irene Gettins, Lesley Grogan and Ric Davey are through to the quarter-final of the County Mixed Fours and will play on a neutral green at Worthing Pavilion against a team from Hellingly.