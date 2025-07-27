Horsham bowlers make progress in county contests

By Guy Stanley
Contributor
Published 27th Jul 2025, 20:09 BST
Updated 28th Jul 2025, 11:30 BST
Horsham Bowling Club’s Ric Davey is through to the quarter-final of the Unbadged Singles and now meets an opponent from Rottingdean. He has earned enough points to obtain his County Badge.

Lesley Grogan and Debbie Bown played the semi-finals of the County Pairs at Preston and after a very good game, they lost to a pair from Southwick Park.

Irene Gettins and Debbie Bown made the last 16 of the National Foundation Pairs. They played on a neutral green at Sutton against a pair from Kent. Both teams won a set each so it went to an extra end. But the green was not in their favour and they were unable to secure a win.

Martin Jolliffe, Irene Gettins, Lesley Grogan and Ric Davey are through to the quarter-final of the County Mixed Fours and will play on a neutral green at Worthing Pavilion against a team from Hellingly.

