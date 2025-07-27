Horsham bowlers make progress in county contests
Lesley Grogan and Debbie Bown played the semi-finals of the County Pairs at Preston and after a very good game, they lost to a pair from Southwick Park.
Irene Gettins and Debbie Bown made the last 16 of the National Foundation Pairs. They played on a neutral green at Sutton against a pair from Kent. Both teams won a set each so it went to an extra end. But the green was not in their favour and they were unable to secure a win.
Martin Jolliffe, Irene Gettins, Lesley Grogan and Ric Davey are through to the quarter-final of the County Mixed Fours and will play on a neutral green at Worthing Pavilion against a team from Hellingly.