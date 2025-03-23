Horsham boxers bag silver medals in national championships

Peyton-Marie Jeffery and Marco Fatehnia travelled to Wigan to represent Horsham Boxing Club in the National Junior Championships.

Jeffery – known as Red – was up first in the national semi-finals, against Casey Shotton of Newdigate ABC. Red used her aggressive, front-foot boxing in the first round, landing clean powerful punches. After a flurry of punches, the referee jumped in to give Shotton a standing-8 count.

In the second, Red continued to work forwards and throw hurtful combinations, forcing the referee to jump in again and give Shotton a standing-8 count.

In the third and final round, Red kept up the pressure and pressed Shotton back and at the final bell, was awarded a unanimous decision victory, booking her place in the national finals.

Marco Fatehnia and Peyton-Marie Jeffery with their silver medals

Marco was facing unbeaten Sufyan Kyriacou from Tm Boxing. Marco boxed light on his feet, showing his class. Marco was landing crisp punches and a powerful uppercut. In the second round, Marco kept moving well as Sufyan began to have more success.

In the final round, Marco upped the work rate and showed his level as he landed solid combinations and made his opponent miss. Marco began to hit his opponent with ease with the rear uppercut, lead hook and a flurry of punches forced the referee to give Sufyan a standing-8 count.

At the final bell, Marco was declared the winner by unanimous decision and booked his place in the finals.

Next day, Red was up first against Francesca Goodman of JCs Boxing Academy, a current Team England boxer with 25 bouts and only three defeats – with her only loss last year being to the European champion.

Peyton-Marie Jeffery with her national finals opponent Francesca Goodman

In the first round, Red looked to box and be light on her feet while landing great shots as she kept her aggression up, making the bout an exciting contest. In the second round, Red began to use her aggression more as the England boxer continued to box on her toes.

In the final round Red began to tire but continued to throw power punches but Goodman was looking to counter and at the final bell, it was Goodman who took the victory and the gold medal. Red settled for silver but can keep her head high, knowing she can mix it with the very best.

Marco facing an opponent unbeaten in 17 fights, Michael Maughan of Stockport ABC. In the first round, Marco used his classy boxing to score the clean punches and move his feet, making Maughan miss.

In the second, Maughan adapted to Marco’s style and started to counter punch and work on his back foot, forcing Marco to be on the front foot where he still had his own successes. In the third round, both boxers gave it their all in a cracking contest.

Marco Fatehnia with his national finals opponent Michael Maughan

After the final bell, victory was awarded to Maughan, so Marco narrowly lost out by the slightest of margins to take home the silver medal. Marco can he proud to be up there at such a high level.

All the HBC coaches are so proud of Red and Marco with their performances against the best boxers in the country and they know both will go on to achieve so much.

Horsham BC also had Levi Mitchell box on the West Kingsdown show in Kent against home boxer Dylan Morgan.

Levi boxed an incredible fight, landing solid punches and dominating all three rounds. In the final round, Levi gave his opponent a standing-8 count and at the final bell, was awarded the victory by unanimous decision.

Horsham’s boxers have done the club so proud and can all be proud of themselves, boxing high level opposition and getting some wins.