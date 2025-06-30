Horsham Boxing Club duo Fatehnia and Keet impress at Ringside Box Cup

Marco Fatehnia and Johnhenry Keet represented Horsham Boxing Club at the Ringside Box Cup, looking to take home the champion belt.

Marco was up first, facing a top level and much taller opponent, Rio, from Woking.

Marco started the first round being the aggressor, on the front foot and using footwork to push Rio onto his back foot. In the second round, Marco began having success with the rear hand, as well as his jab and left hooks as he looked to hurt his opponent.

In the final round, Marco continued to apply the pressure and force the pace as he landed to the head and body. After three rounds, Marco was awarded the winner by unanimous decision.

Johnhenry Keet (left) and Marco Fatehnia (right)

Johnhenry was up next, facing current national champion Alex Savga from Brentwood Central.

In the first round both boxers were looking to work out their opponent as Johnhenry started the first round trying to land the rear hand and hurt his opponent. Savga was on the front foot trying to be the aggressor.

In the second round, Johnhenry started to get behind his jab and was firing powerful punches to the body as Savga continued to work on the front foot. In the final round, both boxers gave it their all and were landing heavy punches, earning the respect of the whole crowd.

After three action-packed rounds, it was Savga who was announced the winner by a split decision.

Marco Fatehnia with his belt

The following day, Marco was up against national champion Zak Gulyas from Sudbury ABC.

In the first round, Marco used his clever footwork and looked to control the contest. At the end of the round, Fatehnia was caught with a single punch and the referee stepped in to give him a standing-8 count.

Not letting it faze him, Marco went into the second round with confidence and continued to control the pace and land the more eye catching punches.

The final round saw the Horsham boxer come on strong as he forced the pressure and landed heavy punches, scoring 2 standing-8 counts against his opponent from Sudbury. At the end of the contest, Marco was declared the winner by unanimous decision and took home the belt.

Coaches John Essex (left) and Danny Essex (right) with Marco Fatehnia

As a club, Horsham Boxing Club are so proud of Marco and Johnhenry and see a bright future in both boxers.

Coach Danny Essex said, “Johnhenry had an absolute war with a top-class opponent who is a two-time national champion and the current national elite youth champion. Marco won both bouts by unanimous decision and really showed his class, taking home the ringside belt to Horsham. Both Marco and Johnhenry are a credit to our club and have a bright future.”

This weekend, Marco has been picked to represent England in a squad taking on Scotland in Birmingham. It’s a great achievement for Horsham Boxing Club and the club’s boxers and coaches are all behind him.