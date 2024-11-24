Horsham Boxing Club’s Marco Fatehnia wins gold at the National Championships
Following his impressive win in the semi-finals the previous weekend, Marco was feeling confident and determined to become national champion.
In the first round, Marco was boxing well, moving light on his feet and catching Thompson with straight punches through the guard and powerful lead hooks.
In the second round he continued to box, moving in and out of range and landing solid punches and moving off to change angle, using his slick head movement to make Thompson miss.
As the bell sounded for the final round, the Horsham boxer looked to hurt his opponent with powerful combinations and body shots whilst keeping light on his feet and showcasing his skills.
Although getting caught himself a couple of times, Marco continued to out punch and out land his opponent, looking the fitter of the two.
At the final bell, Marco was declared the winner by a unanimous decision, taking the gold home to Horsham.
Coach Danny Essex said: “I am so proud of Marco. He boxed absolutely brilliant and has come on so much. He’s been working so hard in the gym and deserves this so much.”
The legendary Ricky Hatton, former world champion, watched Marco box and commented on his impressive performance, stating he was a very good boxer with a bright future.
In the past year, Horsham Boxing Club have had two national champions and three bronze medalists – and now look to push on for the rest of the season.