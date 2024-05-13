Horsham find out their opponents for 2024/25 season

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The composition of the clubs in Regional 1 South Central, the fifth tier of national rugby, has been announced for the 2024/25 season bringing a great deal of excitement to Horsham's players and supporters.

There will be plenty of local interest with a Sussex derby against Brighton.

Horsham faced many of these sides last season including world famous London Welsh, a side renowned for fielding many British and Irish Lions in the 1960s and 1970s before they struggled with the advent of professional rugby.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Two clubs the Green and Whites will be facing for the first time in competitive rugby will be Wimbledon, relegated from National League 2 East, and Jersey promoted as champions of Regional 2 South Central. Old Alleynians from Dulwich have also been promoted as champions of Regional 2 South East.

The badges of the clubs