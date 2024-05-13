Horsham find out their opponents for 2024/25 season
Horsham faced many of these sides last season including world famous London Welsh, a side renowned for fielding many British and Irish Lions in the 1960s and 1970s before they struggled with the advent of professional rugby.
Two clubs the Green and Whites will be facing for the first time in competitive rugby will be Wimbledon, relegated from National League 2 East, and Jersey promoted as champions of Regional 2 South Central. Old Alleynians from Dulwich have also been promoted as champions of Regional 2 South East.
The remaining sides making up the league are all familiar foes namely Bracknell, CS Stags 1863, Hammersmith & Fulham, Maidenhead, Camberley and Tunbridge Wells, with the latter two clubs sure to be among the promotion favourites again.