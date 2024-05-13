Horsham find out their opponents for 2024/25 season

By Richard OrdidgeContributor
Published 13th May 2024, 10:25 BST
Updated 13th May 2024, 10:26 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
The composition of the clubs in Regional 1 South Central, the fifth tier of national rugby, has been announced for the 2024/25 season bringing a great deal of excitement to Horsham's players and supporters.

There will be plenty of local interest with a Sussex derby against Brighton.

Horsham faced many of these sides last season including world famous London Welsh, a side renowned for fielding many British and Irish Lions in the 1960s and 1970s before they struggled with the advent of professional rugby.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Two clubs the Green and Whites will be facing for the first time in competitive rugby will be Wimbledon, relegated from National League 2 East, and Jersey promoted as champions of Regional 2 South Central. Old Alleynians from Dulwich have also been promoted as champions of Regional 2 South East.

The badges of the clubsThe badges of the clubs
The badges of the clubs

The remaining sides making up the league are all familiar foes namely Bracknell, CS Stags 1863, Hammersmith & Fulham, Maidenhead, Camberley and Tunbridge Wells, with the latter two clubs sure to be among the promotion favourites again.

Related topics:British and Irish LionsWimbledonBrightonSussex