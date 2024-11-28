Horsham golf washed out by Storm Conall

Horsham Golf Seniors' schedule was severely curtailed by storm Conall.

In the previous week, the more prosaically named storm Bert had little impact on Horsham Golf, with competitions proceeding as scheduled. Not so with storm Conall which swept in on Tuesday evening to flood many of the greens and fairways, along with the Worthing Road leading out of Horsham.

Luckily, before the storm, the Tuesday Seniors enjoyed benign conditions perfectly suited to golf in late Autumn. Making the most of the opportunity, Steve Fisher posted a fine Stableford score of 35 points to win the competition and maintain his position at the top of the Winter League. Graham Angell, also enjoying a good run, scored 34 points in second with Vice-Captain James Barclay pipping Keith Martin and Richard Lodge to third place on countback.

That was it for the Seniors with Wednesday's Stableford competition and Thursday's home match in the Three Counties Winter League both postponed. As many other courses in the southeast were closed, golfers had little choice but to get on with tasks from the much neglected list of "things that need to be done at home".