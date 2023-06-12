Horsham golfers are in knockout form

Topping the pile were Peter Bayles and Shane Condell who are fast becoming the go-to superstars of pairs golf at Horsham. Playing at home in the fourth round of the Daily Mail Foursomes the pair dispatched their Goodwood rivals in a comprehensive 6&4 victory.

Peter and Shane were also the lead pair in Horsham Seniors’ first round match against East Sussex National in the Sussex County Gilbert Print plate. Their 3&1 win put the seniors one up; Bob Andrews and Peter Martin (2up) made it 2-0; Mark Smith and Nairon Khan blitzed their opponents 7&6 to secure a place against Royal Eastbourne in the second round. In the last match East Sussex avoided a whitewash by beating Horsham’s captain Ian Cherriman and his partner Andy Wachnianin.

Not to be outdone, Horsham Ladies made it through to the quarter finals of the SCLGA Divisional competition after a 4-1 victory at Bognor. The team comprised Elaine Purton, Sally Wynn, Liz MacGregor, Shelly Mulville and Rita Rice.

Kim Horstead, Peter Bayles, Shane Condell and Ian Pagan

The Seniors were less fortunate in their friendly match against Gatton, losing by the narrowest of margins 3½ to 2½. The die was cast when the first three matches were lost: Nairon Kahn and John Butler (1down); Chris Frogley and Bob Briggs (2down); Graham Bastin and Kevin Lee (5&4). Will Pitt and Tommy Ward (5&4) and Ian Cherriman and Graham Angell (2&1) won their matches but with Andy Wachnianin and Peter Bayles halving their match, Gatton took the honours.