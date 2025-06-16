Two years ago, Partridge Green lost a stalwart villager and cherished friend.

Richard Moules had organised a three-day walk on the South Downs Way to celebrate his best friend Joe Bullingham’s 50th birthday. On the second day the pair were due to meet their wives and daughters at the end of the walk, but Richard was struck down with a heart attack. Despite the best efforts of Joe and the emergency services, Richard could not be saved.

Richard had been at the centre of the village’s activities throughout his life. He was a key member of the village’s football and cricket teams and the founder and organiser of the Partridge Green Golf society.

Alongside these activities, and despite the demands of a successful career in IT consultancy, Richard also gave his time to the Partridge Green Players as Treasurer and was very active in the social life of the village, especially that centred on The Partridge pub. So, when Richard died, he left behind not only his devastated family and friends, but also a vacuum at the heart of the village.

Team Darling: Grant Darling, James Perris, Luke Beeton and Chris Buddle

Despite being concerned that they lacked Richard’s talent for organising, three of his friends have established an annual charity golf day in his memory.

The first event was held in 2024 and just over £6,000 was raised for the British Heart Foundation. The second was held recently at Horsham Golf, where Richard had been a member. Nearly 120 golfers turned out to play, raise money and commemorate Richard.

Players were organised in teams of four for a Texas Scramble. Prizes were awarded for the team competition, and also for nearest the pin shots and longest drives.

Horsham Golf’s Café Upstairs was crowded afterwards for a raffle and prizegiving. Richard’s wife Anne Marie and daughter Maisie joined other family members and many friends as organisers Joe Bullingham, Trevor Card and Mark Harrison led the proceedings.

They gave thanks to the players and sponsors and awarded many highly desirable prizes including golfing shirts and golf bags. The winners were Team Darling on 54.9 beating Team Parsons on countback. Hill Barn Hill Billys came third on 55.8. But on the day, everybody could count themselves a winner for knowing Richard Moules and having the opportunity to raise money for a cause that he cherished.