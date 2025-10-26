Horsham golfers' Victor Ludorum prize goes to Andrew

The winter golf season is well under way with the chilly and misty mornings still enticing golfers onto the fairways.

However, there was one last nod to the summer season with the Victor Ludorum Trophy competition for the Horsham Seniors.

All the medallists from the Order of Merit events over the summer months are invited to play for this prestigious prize that goes to the winner of the winners.

Congratulations go to this year’s victor, Andrew Gunning, who beat the rest of the field to come in with a nett 75. Bob Andrews, the Senior Committee Chairman, presented him with the trophy and a silver salver.

Andrew Gunning wins the Victor Ludlum Trophy, presented by Bob Andrews, the Seniors' Chairman

John Lawrence was a very close second on nett 76, Brian Botting was third with nett 79 and John Wrighton came in with nett 82 to take fourth place.

Meanwhile the rest of the Horsham Seniors were enjoying a Greensomes competition that is played in pairs.

Each member of the team of two drives off and the best ball position is chosen for the next shot, they then take alternate turns until the ball is putted out.

Tactical decisions and steady play are the order of the day and Kevin Lee and Jill Bowden were first on countback in the Tuesday group scoring 38 points, with Keith Rayner and Peter Scofield coming in second on the same score but losing out on their back nine total.

Not far behind on 37 points, Lawrence Hughes and Kevin Daly were fourth.

The Wednesday Seniors also needed a countback to separate first and second places with Len Coutts and Colin Varty just beating James Barclay and Mark Smith, both pairs scoring 37 points. Martin Tigg and Trevor White took third place on 35 points.