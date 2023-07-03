Horsham Golf’s seniors reach Gilbert Print last eight

A busy week at Horsham Golf started with the narrowest of victories for the seniors over Royal Eastbourne in Sussex County Golf’s Gilbert Print knockout.

The seniors went two up with convincing wins for the first two pairings of Andy Wachnianin and Keith Martin and Nairon Khan and Peter Martin.

Skipper Ian Cherriman and Martin Canham lost their match on the last hole and the seasiders drew level when Richard Lodge and Bob Andrews also lost.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Not daunted by their earlier disappointment Ian and Martin won the playoff in the first extra hole to take Horsham into a quarter-final match at Peacehaven.

Horsham and Royal Eastbourne Players Before the match

On the same day, the seniors took to the field against Rookwood in a friendly match.

The friendliness may have felt missing to the first two pairings as Jim White and Steve Hall (4&3) and Alan Butt and Derek Jones (3&1) both lost. Martin Jesty and John Lines (3&2) and Graham Angell and Mike Tucker (2 up) restored parity.

Tommy Ward and Den Warner were comprehensively beaten (6&5) by their in-form opponents before Graham Bastin & Shaun Moloney (2 up) levelled the match at 3-3.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Tuesday Seniors competed for the Ken Alwyn Trophy, named in memory of a distinguished former member.

Jim White, Ian Watson, Dick Hemsley and Steve Hall

In this Texas Scramble, the winners with a nett 55.8 were Martin Jesty, Kevin Daly, John Lines and Colin Kimber.

The Wednesday Seniors also played a Texas Scramble. Two teams finished on nett 54.8 with John Curran, Shaun Moloney, Martin Tigg and Dave Vickers winning on countback.

In their second friendly match of the week, Horsham Seniors travelled to Cranleigh for what is normally a closely fought contest.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The match lived up to expectations with Cranleigh taking the honours with the tightest of margins, 3½ to 2½.