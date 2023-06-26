Horsham Hawks U14s are basketball league and finals champions

After a challenging start to the Sussex Basketball League a strong Horsham Hawks U14s team went into the Sussex League finals as the team to beat with an undefeated 13-0 record – and in order to finish the season undefeated and complete the league and play-off double they had to beat a tough and well drilled Worthing D&D side at Durrington High School in Worthing.

The game began and, due to nerves and excitement, they struggled in the early moments to find a rhythm not achieving any baskets or conversions from any of their chances. However, midway through the first quarter something clicked and the Hawks started to take chances to get the best shots available hitting the targets making easy work of our opportunities.This theme continued through the second quarter and they led at half-time 44-34. At the beginning of the third quarter they really put a mark on the game and extended their lead significantly.

Despite a lull in the middle of the 4th quarter to clear up some blood from a nose bleed injury Hawks’ dominance continued and they ran out convincing winners by a score of 84-64.The team was ecstatic as all of the hard work throughout the season had been all worth it as they could now claim to have gone a whole season undefeated and finished the job they set themselves at the end of last season.The entire team worked extremely well together with all players contributing to the success. However the MVP as voted by Basketball Sussex of the U14 Final went to No11 Josh Davidson.Afterwards Coach Dom Evans said: “These players worked extremely hard this season and everyone got to play a part, not just in the league games but in the final too!

"I'm very proud of what they have achieved and am confident they'll continue to work hard next season. They should all be very proud of their achievement. I'm very much looking forward to next season.”Team trials for U11, U12, U14 U16 and men’s teams will be back this season, after not running trials since before the pandemic.

Horsham Hawks are the U14 Sussex League and finals champions

Details of these can be found on www.horshamhawksbasketball.com