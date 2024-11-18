Horsham just miss out on the win against one of the top sides

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

REGIONAL 1 SOUTH CENTRAL Saturday, November 16 Wimbledon 31-29 Horsham

Report by Richard Ordidge

This was another spirited performance by Horsham, showing they can compete at this level, but yet again faced a narrow defeat against one of the top sides. The bonus points earned ensure they remain ninth in the league.

Wimbledon scored an early converted try from a driving maul which was pegged back by an Oli Chennell penalty.

Tom Whittaker, scorer of two of Horsham's tries

Both sides then traded tries with Tom Whittaker adding a great score from first phase play on the stroke of half time with Horsham going into the break 12-8 down.

Following the restart Max Greatwood scored a converted try from a great first phase attack off a scrum, only for Horsham to concede two tries and go into the final quarter losing 24-15.

The visitors managed to turn the tide with two stunning tries. Jack Thompson scored from a multiple phase attack in the 22 metre area which was well converted by Chennell out wide, followed by Whittaker adding his second try following several quick phases.

Horsham were leading 29-24 with only seven minutes remaining but there was still time for Wimbledon executed a powerful rolling maul making 30 metres of ground to secure the win.

Head of Rugby, Nick Stocker, said after the game: “Whilst we are very pleased with the two league points, the squad left frustrated that we lost in the final minute of a tight game. Wimbledon generally had the better of the first half with our defence proving obdurate to keep us within touching distance.

"However, our try on the stroke of halftime gave the boys an indication as to the way we could go on and win the game and in the second half, we offered more threat, particularly out wide where our clinical finishing was excellent today.

"The boys continue to develop well at this level and whilst losing out on three points was disappointing, the confidence of performance will be built upon over the rest of the season.

"In terms of notable performances, the front row were again strong throughout putting in a solid 80-minute shift, whilst Jack Osgood in his first start for seven weeks was physical throughout.

"Jacob Denhart ran the lineout well and Jack Thompson’s work rate was capped with a good try. In the backs, Oli’s kicking was excellent, and his play selection is developing very well and the back three were threats all afternoon.

"The centre combination continues to build nicely with two great performances at 12/13 which ultimately saw our man of the match going to Tom Whittaker for the second week in a row capped off with another 2 tries this afternoon.

"Next up, following the break we have a very tough encounter with the league leaders, London Welsh at home in what’s sure to be a busy day.”