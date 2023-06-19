Horsham lady golfers honour the late Queen with new trophy

Horsham Golf’s ladies competed for the Queen Elizabeth II Trophy, named in honour of the late monarch.

The trophy has a special significance as it had been hand carved by the husband of one of the ladies.

The first recipient was Reta Farley who scored 39 Stableford points. In second place was Sharon Johnston with 37 points and Tessa Martin-Bird was third with 36.

All players considered themselves winners after the competition when a lovely cream tea was served and hugely enjoyed by all.

Reta Farley with the Queen Ellizabeth II Trophy

For Horsham Seniors, two trophies were at stake. On Tuesday, 18 pairs competed for the Midsummer Cup. Colin Goldsmith and Mike Tucker paid greatest homage to the solstice by scoring an impressive 49 Stableford points.

Coming closest to them were Bob Andrews and Dennis Jordan on 47, who were three shots clear of Colin Kimber and Jill Bowden in third.

The seniors held their invitation day on Wednesday, when 21 guests joined forces with their Horsham club partners in a four-ball better-ball competition.

Leading the field with 47 points were Steve Lane and his guest Tad Paluchowski. Duncan Thomas and Steve Marshall also scored 47, but had to settle for second place on countback, one clear of Mark Smith and David Evans in third.

Members and guests generously contributed prizes and bought tickets for the raffle that raised more than £300 for Horsham Golf’s chosen charity COPS (Care of Police Survivors).