Horsham make strong start in the Papa John's Shield to win 40-34 at Harpenden
Harpenden have had a challenging season in the same way as Horsham, finishing at the lower end of their league.
In perfect end-of-season sunny conditions on an artificial pitch, similar to that used by the visitors, the spectators were treated to a fast-paced entertaining display of running rugby with a feast of tries.
Both teams sides were much changed from the sides fielded in the league season and had a youthful look scoring six tries each but the difference was the kicking display of Oli Chennell who slotted five conversions.
Horsham’s scores came from a Tom Sanders hat-trick, Ben Murphy, Luke Powell and Tom Whittaker.
The Green and Whites now return to Sussex with a six-point lead to take into the second leg at Horsham on Saturday (May 3).
The winners are set to face the victors of Tunbridge Wells v Southend in the semi-final on May 10, with the final played at Worcester on May 17.