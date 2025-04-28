Horsham make strong start in the Papa John's Shield to win 40-34 at Harpenden

By Richard Ordidge
Contributor
Published 28th Apr 2025, 09:34 BST
Updated 28th Apr 2025, 12:17 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Having been granted a walkover by Bedford Athletic in round one of the Papa John's Shield, Horsham RFC travelled to Harpenden in Hertfordshire for the first leg of their round two match and won 40-34..

Harpenden have had a challenging season in the same way as Horsham, finishing at the lower end of their league.

In perfect end-of-season sunny conditions on an artificial pitch, similar to that used by the visitors, the spectators were treated to a fast-paced entertaining display of running rugby with a feast of tries.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Both teams sides were much changed from the sides fielded in the league season and had a youthful look scoring six tries each but the difference was the kicking display of Oli Chennell who slotted five conversions.

Hat-trick star Tom SandersHat-trick star Tom Sanders
Hat-trick star Tom Sanders

Horsham’s scores came from a Tom Sanders hat-trick, Ben Murphy, Luke Powell and Tom Whittaker.

The Green and Whites now return to Sussex with a six-point lead to take into the second leg at Horsham on Saturday (May 3).

The winners are set to face the victors of Tunbridge Wells v Southend in the semi-final on May 10, with the final played at Worcester on May 17.

Related topics:HertfordshireSussexSouthend
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice