Horsham Mixed Seniors golf competition

This week it was the monthly Medal Competition for the Horsham Mixed Seniors, it is entered as a qualifier and it can put your handicap up or down. Also known as Stroke Play, it has a scoring system in which the total number of strokes is counted over the 18 holes.

This is then the gross score and when your handicap is deducted it gives the nett score for each player. The winner is the player with the lowest number of strokes after the deduction.

In 2019 the Rules of Golf introduced the maximum fixed score for each hole in a Medal Competition, this is decided by the relevant committee at each club. It means that a player who doesn’t complete a hole and ‘picks up’ is no longer disqualified, they simply get the maximum score for that hole. It was designed to speed up play and encourage the less skilled or experienced golfer to take part in a Medal Competition.

The worthy winner of the Tuesday Seniors, with a very creditable score of nett 65 was Martin Jesty. John Wrighton came close in second place with a nett score of 67 and Kevin Lee was third with 68. On Wednesday the winner was Roger Smith with a nett score of 68, Len Coutts also scored 68 and came second on countback. With only one shot more Robert Symonds was third with a nett score of 69. Everyone checks their handicap after a Medal Competition to see if it has changed!