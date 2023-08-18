BREAKING
Horsham Mixed Seniors golf competition

This week it was the monthly Medal Competition for the Horsham Mixed Seniors, it is entered as a qualifier and it can put your handicap up or down. Also known as Stroke Play, it has a scoring system in which the total number of strokes is counted over the 18 holes.
By Jill JordanContributor
Published 18th Aug 2023, 13:38 BST
Updated 18th Aug 2023, 13:39 BST

This is then the gross score and when your handicap is deducted it gives the nett score for each player. The winner is the player with the lowest number of strokes after the deduction.

In 2019 the Rules of Golf introduced the maximum fixed score for each hole in a Medal Competition, this is decided by the relevant committee at each club. It means that a player who doesn’t complete a hole and ‘picks up’ is no longer disqualified, they simply get the maximum score for that hole. It was designed to speed up play and encourage the less skilled or experienced golfer to take part in a Medal Competition.

The worthy winner of the Tuesday Seniors, with a very creditable score of nett 65 was Martin Jesty. John Wrighton came close in second place with a nett score of 67 and Kevin Lee was third with 68. On Wednesday the winner was Roger Smith with a nett score of 68, Len Coutts also scored 68 and came second on countback. With only one shot more Robert Symonds was third with a nett score of 69. Everyone checks their handicap after a Medal Competition to see if it has changed!

At the beginning of the week the Horsham Seniors played Hoebridge Golf Club away in Woking. It was a very enjoyable day with disappointing results for Horsham, who suffered a resounding loss of 0.5 to 5.5. Well done to Nigel Croy and Steve Hall who halved their match, commiserations to everyone else. Bob Andrews & Richard Burke lost 4 & 3, Peter Martin & Will Pitt lost 5 & 4, Steve Fisher & Chris Macauley lost 4 & 3, Ian Cherriman & Derek Shadbolt lost 4 & 3, Tommy Ward & Michael Tucker lost 5 & 4. Still looking forward to the next match though, hoping for better luck. In the picture are the lead team of Richard Burke and Bob Andrews, Match Captain for Horsham, with Mike Edis, Hoebridge Captain, and Justin True (Mike is next to Bob, in the white shirt), just about to set off.

