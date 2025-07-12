Horsham Park bowlers continue fine start

Horsham Park Bowls Club continued their fine start to the Nellie Mercer Ladies league season.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They now have three wins out of three. The latest was a solid 41-20 win over Popes Mead. Park have a history of success in this league, winning their division two years ago.

The temperature had reached 29C but by the evening it had cooled a little for the match. Park once again triumphed winning on both rinks and by 21 shots.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Park’s top rink went to Captain Bryony Wood’s team of Pam Venn and Julie Stone who led from the start and won 22-7.

Park's three skips against Hayward Heath: Kamran Nadim, Bryony Wood and Dave Clifton

Angela Spurr with Sheila Howard and Lorena Daane had a very close game with the lead changing throughout. They eventually won19-13.

Earlier came Park’s Mid-Sussex game at home against Haywards Heath. The Heath bowlers came determined to overturn their loss earlier in the season. It was an incredibly close game with Park winning on two of the three rinks but losing overall by three shots, 46-49 taking only four of the 10 league points available.

Park’s top rink went to Bryony Wood, who with Pam Venn, Sheila Howard and Brian Milner won 18-11.

Skip Kamran Nadim with Peter Chesser, Mel Watson and Angela Spurr won 19-15.

David Clifton, Lorena Daane, David Dunnington and Terry Crispin came up against tough opposition and eventually lost 9-23.