Horsham Park bowlers end league on a high

Horsham Park Bowls Club won their final Mid-Sussex League game of the season away against the Isle of Thorns.

The Thorns bowlers won the game when Park played them at home earlier in the season, but the tables were turned and Park won the away game 49-45.

Park won on one rink, drawing on the second but losing on the third, gaining 7 of the 10 league points.

Park’s top rink, skipped by Ladies Captain Bryony Wood, with Peter Chesser, new bowler Julian Ticktum and Graham Roots, had a great start and finally won by 10 shots, 22-12.

Horsham Park's President's top team: new member Mel Watson, David Dunnington, Lorena Daane, David Clifton

Kamran Nadim, Angela Spurr, David Spurr and Ian Holmes came up against the team led by the Thorns’ captain. This game was very close, ending in an honourable draw.

Terry Crispin, Sheila Howard, Tony Russell, another new bowler, and Farron Calver had another close game until end 10 before losing12-18.

Earlier, Park had a good turnout for their annual President versus Captain bowls match with many of the club’s new members playing.. The President’s teams won overall 31-27 although the Captain’s teams actually won on 2 of the 3 rinks.

The President’s team of David Peters, Robin Merritt, Ian Holmes and Julie Stone played against the Captain’s team, David Spurr, Kamran Nadim, Angela Spurr and Marie Davies but lost 5-14.

David Clifton, David Dunnington, Lorena Daane and Mel Watson played for the President against Bryony Wood, Tony Russell, Farron Calver and Harry Bailey playing for the Captain. Clifton’s team won 16-2.

On the third rink, the President’s team of John Leadbeater, Sheila Howard, Graham Roots and Martin Nicholls came up against, playing for the Captain, Alan Setchell, Pam Venn, Josie Allen and Eleanor Ricketts. The President’s team lost 10-11.