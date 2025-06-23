Horsham Park Bowls Club get off to a flying start

Horsham Park Bowls Club got off to a flying start in this year’s ‘Nellie Mercer’ ladies league. They had a sound win in their first match of the season, winning 39-26 against Lindfield. Park have a history of success in this competition, winning their division two years ago.

Julie Stone, Pam Venn & Bryony Wood played LIndfield's Captain for the evening Carol Watson, a very experienced player. The green played well with a wide draw and a good speed and Julie Stone led well. It was a slow start and by end 9 Park were 8 - 5 up. The following ends were close but Park did get a 4 and a 3.Park went into the last end 4 up but kept it tight and ended with a 3, winning 21-14.

Lorena Daane, Sheila Howard & Angela Spurr began slowly as their rink favoured short jacks. Again it was difficult bowling into the sun from one end. By end 9 Park were 5 - 8 behind but took control by lengthening the jack and drawing to it and soon going ahead. After that Park never looked back and won 18 - 12.

Eartlier Park played their Mid-Sussex League home game against the Isle of Thorns Bowls Club. Park won on one rink but lost the other two and lost overall 38-50, taking only 2 of the 10 league points available. Park’s top rink, skipped by David Clifton, who with Peter Chesser, Pam Venn and Lorena Daane kept their nose ahead for most of the game. It was close throughout, and by end 11 they were still 1 up 7-6 and with 2 ends to play they were ahead 11-8 but they went down by 1 on both the last ends to win by 1 shot, 11-10.

Park's captain Bryony Wood studies the position

Kamran Nadim, Angela Spurr, David Spurr and Mel Watson had another close game. They started slowly and by end 9 they were behind 4-7 but thanks to skip Nadim who was able to find gaps and draw in to the jack to win many ends, they then started their comeback and with 2 ends still to play they were ahead 12-10. On the penultimate end they were holding 1 shot but, with his last wood, the opposition skip fired and clipped Park’s holding shot to take 3. Isle of Thorns also took 2 shots on the last end, so Nadim’s team finally lost by 3 shots, 12-15.

Bryony Wood with Terry Crispin, Sheila Howard and Farron Calver came up against tough opposition and by end 11 they were down 11-19. Things didn’t improve and at the end they were down 10 shots, 15-25