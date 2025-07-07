Horsham Park Bowls maintain good start in league

Horsham Park Bowls Club maintained their good start in the Nellie Mercer Ladies League. Their second match, against Downsman, resulted in a 33-26 victory.

Park’s top rink went to Angela Spurr who with Sheila Howard and Lorena Daane had a good start winning 4 of the first 5 ends to go 6-1 up. By the tenth end they were still 6 ahead 11-5, but the Downsman ladies got a 3 on end 11 but Spurr’s team came straight back to take a 3 on the next end to stay 6 ahead. The remaining 6 ends were evenly matched, both teams winning 3 and both scoring 5 shots. Which meant that Spurr’s team won overall by 6 shots, 19-13.

Captain Bryony Wood’s team of Pam Venn and Julie Stone had a much closer game with the lead changing throughout. At end 6, Wood’s team were 1 shot up, 5-4, but by end 8 they were back down 1 shot, 5-6. They scored 6 on the next 2 ends to shoot ahead by 5 shots, 11-6, but they then lost the next 4 ends so by end 14 they were once again down 1 shot, 11-12. They took 1 shot off the next 3 ends and with 1 end still to play they were 2 shots up, 14-12 but the Downsman ladies scored 1 on the last end to close the gap so the final score was 14-13 to Wood’s team.

Earlier Park’s Mid Sussex return home fixture against Crawley Town, was a 38-47 loss. Park’s top rink went to Kamran Nadim who with Angela Spurr, Farron Calver and Ian Holmes had a good game winning 10 of the 18 ends. The team were playing against a couple of Crawley’s very good younger bowlers, but they were still able to score consistently and at end 9 they were 10-5 up. The game continued to be closely fought and with 3 ends left to play they were still ahead 13-9. They won 2 of the last 3 ends to finally finish 6 shots up, 16-10. Park’s other winning rink was skipped by David Clifton who with Lorena Daane, Graham Roots and Norma Covey played against the Crawley Captain’s picked team. They started slowly and at the halfway point they were down 2 shots, 4-6 but they recovered and were able to win 7 of the remaining 9 ends to finish ahead by 4 shots, 15-11. Bryony Woods’ team of Peter Chesser, Sheila Howard and Brian Milner had a much tougher game. On many ends, Woods’ team were holding shots, but the Crawley skip was able to draw in to take the end. After 6 of the 18 ends, ends they were only 2 shots down, 4-6 but from this point on they were only able to win 2 more ends to finally lose 7-24.