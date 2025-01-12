Horsham Seniors at the mercy of the winter weather

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Christmas and New Year are often quiet times for the Horsham Golf seniors as the usual competitions are on hold during the festivities.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This year it has been even quieter as the weather has thrown almost every possible winter challenge at the course.

The greenkeepers have managed to keep it open a significant amount of the holiday period and many of the Horsham seniors’ golfing groups have been able to meet and put in a round of golf between the showers and the icy blasts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the past week, however, the frost and below-freezing temperatures have beaten even their sterling efforts and the Horsham seniors, having seen the view from the tee on the first hole, retreated to the driving range instead.

A frosty view from the first tee at Horsham Golf

Fortunately, the awesome golf technology on the range has been able to provide the players with several opportunities to try out different and more temperate golf courses around the world on the screen, demonstrating just as much competitiveness as they play virtual golf in groups in the warmth of the heated bays.

With competitions waiting to be played everyone is hoping for better weather soon with the course defrosted and the temperature warmed up enough for the 18 holes to be playable.