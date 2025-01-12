Horsham Seniors at the mercy of the winter weather
This year it has been even quieter as the weather has thrown almost every possible winter challenge at the course.
The greenkeepers have managed to keep it open a significant amount of the holiday period and many of the Horsham seniors’ golfing groups have been able to meet and put in a round of golf between the showers and the icy blasts.
In the past week, however, the frost and below-freezing temperatures have beaten even their sterling efforts and the Horsham seniors, having seen the view from the tee on the first hole, retreated to the driving range instead.
Fortunately, the awesome golf technology on the range has been able to provide the players with several opportunities to try out different and more temperate golf courses around the world on the screen, demonstrating just as much competitiveness as they play virtual golf in groups in the warmth of the heated bays.
With competitions waiting to be played everyone is hoping for better weather soon with the course defrosted and the temperature warmed up enough for the 18 holes to be playable.