Horsham Seniors enjoy a sociable week

It was an opportunity to put another cup and silver salver in the trophy cupboard for the Horsham Seniors as they played a three-ball scramble competition for the Ken Alwyn Trophy.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In a three-ball scramble, sometimes known as a Texas scramble, each player on a three-person team tees off on every hole.

The team then selects the best tee shot and all the players play their next shot from that spot, the process is then repeated until the ball is holed out. Each player must also contribute at least five tee shots over the round which can be a challenge if any of the team is struggling with their drives.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The score is calculated by deducting 15% of the combined handicaps from the final number of shots.

Trevor White, Jill Jordan and Keith MacGregor receive their prizes in the sunshine

The winners from the Tuesday group, picking up the trophy, were Duncan McSorland, Jill Jordan and Richard Lodge on net 57.9, and the team in second place were Steve Fisher, Clive Limbrick and Chris Stapley with nett 59.05.

The Wednesday competition was played in the afternoon, for a change, with later tee times and followed by pizza on the terrace with friends and family invited to join the golfers for a convivial get-together.

Jill Jordan was in the winning team for the second time playing with Keith MacGregor and Trevor White scoring net 55.8, receiving their prizes in the sunshine. Close behind in second place were Jay Taijah Barry Gravett and Alan Butt with a score of 56.25.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Horsham Seniors played a home match against Chichester and it could not have been more well-matched ending in a 3-3 draw. Peter Martin and Mark Smith won one up as Jim White and Peter Bayles lost one down. Keith Martin and Roger Southgate won 2&1 whilst Trevor White and Martin Tigg lost 2&1. Then to even everything up Nairon Khan and Andrew Bacon, and Chris Macauley and Trevor Baker halved their matches. Congratulations on a very equitable game.

The Horsham Ladies’ section and the seniors played one of their quarterly four-ball competitions at the end of the week, always fun and a chance to play mixed golf.

Keith MacGregor was on the winning team again, this time with Ann Newport and scoring 47 points. Second were Jean Bean and Alan Butt with 46 points and coming in third place were Jill Bowden and Roger Southgate on 45 points.