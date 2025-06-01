Horsham Seniors enjoy fine conditions for the medal competition

Medal play, particularly Strokeplay, is probably the best format for golfers to compare their skills with that of their peers on a given day.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There is no hiding place as every shot counts, whether it’s good or bad. Horsham Seniors play this competition once a month to keep their handicaps up to date, taking advantage of the Maximum Score rule where the players can pick up if they have already hit five shots over the par for the hole. The net winner is the player with the fewest shots after their handicap has been deducted from the total number over the eighteen holes. With the fairways and greens in good condition and the weather staying fine there were some very creditable scores coming in under the course par of 70.

The Tuesday medal winner, scoring 7 pars along the way, was Richard Levey with a net score of 64, receiving his medal from Jim White the current Seniors’ Vice Captain. Only one shot behind was Sarah Moloney on net 65 coming in a worthy second. Nigel Hills and Chris Frogley both scored net 67, Nigel winning on countback. It’s always pleasing to score a birdie on any of the six par threes, not least because it also brings a prize for the Horsham Seniors. A special mention then goes to Richard Lodge who not only achieved two par three birdies over his round, he also scored a hole in one on a third par three. On Wednesday Bob Dick took first place, and a medal, on a score of net 67, with Chris Macauley on his heels scoring net 68. John Bellchamber was third on net 70 and Len Coutts came in fourth with net 71.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Horsham Seniors played Seaford Head GC in a close and well fought game resulting in a win for Seaford Head 3.5 to Horsham’s 2.5. Richard Lodge and Kevin Lee won their match one up and Peter Bayles and Chris Macauley won theirs 3&2. Peter Martin and Bob Smith halved their match and the remaining three were very close too. Ian Cherriman and Nigel Croy lost one down, James Barclay and Robin Beer lost 4&3 and Graham King and Derek Jones lost 5&4. Another nip and tuck competition with some excellent golf being played on both sides.