Each year Horsham Golf Club identify a charity that every section will raise funds for, committing to several dedicated events.

The charity for 2025-26 is Home-Start covering the area of Crawley, Horsham and Mid Sussex (CHAMS).

The aim of this charity is to prevent family crisis and breakdown providing emotional and practical support to transform the life chances of vulnerable children. They also train parent volunteers, make regular visits to families at home and run a number of support groups for parents and young children.

Home-Start (CHAMS) Fundraising and Business Manager Alyson Smith met with James Barclay, Seniors’ Captain and Josh Budd, Horsham Golf Operations Manager, to set things in motion and thank the club for its support.

Although it was a quieter week for competitions, a new format proved to be rather diverting for the Horsham Seniors.

They swapped their normal tee choices for a potentially shorter round over the 18 holes. Instead of driving off from the usual blue tees for the men and the purple tees for the women, the ‘Mixed Tees’ Competition gave the option of green for the men and orange for the women.

The different, more forward, tee position required a rethink for a decision on clubs and reduced distances and wasn’t as easy as some players assumed it might be.

However, it was good fun and resulted in high scores for the winners with Roger Martin coming in with 46 points on Tuesday. Chris Meredith was second on 43 points, Kevin Daly and Peter Allen both had 41 points with Kevin coming third on countback.

The winner on Wednesday with another impressive score was Dave Vickers scoring 45 points. Phil Hedges, Chris Macauley and Martin Tigg all came in with 41 points and were second, third and fourth respectively after a close countback.