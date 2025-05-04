Horsham star Padmore has busy start to motorsport season

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Horsham’s Nick Padmore has been waiting all winter for the motorsport season to get under way and he has enjoyed a successful start with two meetings in quick succession.

First came the Peter Auto Historic series opener at Barcelona, on the circuit that is used for the Spanish Grand Prix. Here he shared driving duties of the BMW 635CSi that he has driven for a number of years now, sharing driving with the cars owner Jean-Lou Rihon. The pair took the class victory in Group A, while also finishing in the top 10 overall in the Heritage Touring Cup.

The pair also drove the Porsche 996 RSR GT3 in two races for Endurance Racing Legends, taking 15th and then 11th overall.

For this season, Padmore has also joined Crowne Racing to contest various events and duly debuted for the team as he shared the driving of a 1973 Lola T292 in the one hour-long Classic Endurance race.

In Porsche action at Barcelona - picture by Senten Images

He qualified the car 9th, which was 8th in class. Co-driver Tony Sinclair kept the car in contention for the top 6 overall and handed over to Padmore at half distance in 7th, with the car rejoining 48secs behind their class leader.

After a scintillating charge, he took the flag in 4th overall and secured 2nd in class and only just over 8secs behind that class winner.

Next was one of the annual highlights of the Historic Racing calendar, the Members’ Meeting at Goodwood. Padmore was excited for this event as over the winter he and his father had acquired their own Historic Racing Mini.

Thus he was actually attending the event as a car owner and not just a hired driver, with the car having been treated to a Winter refettle at MondoSport and fitted with a Swiftune engine.

Padmore leading the way in a hectic Mini race at Goodwood - picture by Ian Skelton Photography

Qualifying for the highly competitive Whitmore Cup for under 2 litre Pre 66 Touring Cars saw Padmore claim 6th overall and line up on the grid as the 3rd of 3 very closely matched Minis.

A thrilling 20-minute race ensued, with those three Minis battling and constantly changing places around the lap as they danced around in the wake of a Lotus Cortina disputing the places from 3rd to 6th. Sadly, his race came to a premature end when a mechanical problem sidelined the car a couple of laps from the finish. That only took a little gloss off what had been a fabulous race, which he had thoroughly enjoyed.

Padmore also co-drove an Elva-BMW in the Gurney Cup, qualifying 18th and taking the flag in 13th which equated to 2nd in class.

He was also kept busy at that Members Meeting by driving a V12 Aston Martin Vantage GT3 in their GT3 demonstrations, hugely enjoying those laps in the car run by his regular Historic Racing team – Britec Motorsport.

The next event on the horizon for Padmore is the Peter Auto run Spa Classic in late May, where he will be driving the Lola T292 for Crowne Racing in the Classic Endurance race again plus their Shelby Cobra 289 in the Sixties Endurance race.