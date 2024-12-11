Horsham YMCA have announced their permanent manager after Dean Carden’s resignation last month.

Liam Giles has been appointed to take charge and move the team forward. Giles comes with experience from managing Loxwood FC and Croydon FC, where he won the London Senior Cup in 2024.

Giles said; “I’m thrilled to be joining YM, as an ambitious person I’m eager to see the club do well. I want to create the culture and good environment to stabilise the team by Christmas and move upwards from there.”

Giles will have Aaron Bogle as his assistant, who has recently hung up his boots after a long playing career, including Loxwood and Horley Town FC. They are currently in the process of finalising their back room staff and new players.

Caretaker manager Mark Hawthorne and assistant Charlie Oatway leave without playing a match due to Storm Darragh.

Horsham YMCA’s next game is away to Pagham.