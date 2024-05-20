“Hot Shot” Billingshurst enjoy fine win
In the first it was a case of “what if” and “what could have been” as Billingshurst Bowlers travelled the short distance to neighbouring Ewhurst.
After the pleasantries and introductions, the game began, with Billingshurst quickly taking control of the game. After only five ends they were some 16 shots ahead, things looking pretty good for the second win of the season.
However, the home team had other ideas and at tea after 10 ends had reduced the deficit to nine. The game continued to swing slowly towards the home side, who finally ran out winners by only four shots. Ewhurst 80, Billingshurst 76.
This was followed by an away fixture at Southgate Park. With fine warm weather and greetings to match, the game began. After five ends the away side were some twelve shots ahead, on a surprisingly damp and slow green. At the tea break, Billingshurst's lead had been back cut to only five.
Then on the 12th end, the team of Linda Stevenson, Marion Clark and Ray Neal. scored the maximum a "HOT SHOT”, pushing the away side on to a nineteen shot victory final score Southgate 58, Billingshurst 77.