Hove primary school wins Girls National Football Tournament

A team of eight Year 5 and 6 pupils representing a local school in Hove (Goldstone Primary School) and Brighton and Hove Albion have just won the National Girls Football Tournament.
By Iain HendersonContributor
Published 8th Jun 2023, 12:31 BST
Updated 8th Jun 2023, 12:31 BST
Goldstone Primary School's winning team celebrate their victory at Elland RoadGoldstone Primary School's winning team celebrate their victory at Elland Road
Goldstone Primary School's winning team celebrate their victory at Elland Road

The event, which was held at Elland Road, the home of Leeds United FC, was held on Wednesday 8th June and included 10 teams representing a wide range of famous football clubs from across the entire country.

The school's victory was at the end of a long round of qualifying games which saw Goldstone girl's football team remain undefeated in a series of local and regional championships on their way to making it the final.

The girls continued their incredible run of form throughout the tournament, defeating teams who were representing well-known clubs such as Queens Park Rangers, Bolton Wanderers and Wigan Athletic.

Their domination of the tournament finished appropriately with a very convincing 2-0 victory against Manchester United in the final!

