Hove primary school wins Girls National Football Tournament

A team of eight Year 5 and 6 pupils representing a local school in Hove (Goldstone Primary School) and Brighton and Hove Albion have just won the National Girls Football Tournament.

Goldstone Primary School's winning team celebrate their victory at Elland Road

The event, which was held at Elland Road, the home of Leeds United FC, was held on Wednesday 8th June and included 10 teams representing a wide range of famous football clubs from across the entire country.

The school's victory was at the end of a long round of qualifying games which saw Goldstone girl's football team remain undefeated in a series of local and regional championships on their way to making it the final.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The girls continued their incredible run of form throughout the tournament, defeating teams who were representing well-known clubs such as Queens Park Rangers, Bolton Wanderers and Wigan Athletic.