Hundreds of pupils take part in the Sussex Parallel Youth Games

A Paralympic-style event for pupils across Sussex saw its biggest turnout for many years.

Pupils from 16 special schools, and schools with special units, from across Sussex came together for the annual Sussex Parallel Youth Games, held at Crawley K2 on Wednesday, May 22.

The event, organised by Active Sussex, showcases and celebrates disability sport in the county.

Ed Bartram, Regional Project & Events Officer at Active Sussex, said: “This year we saw 20 teams, made up of 16 schools, take part in the day - the largest number since pre-Covid times.

Pupils and staff from Woodlands Meed, one of the schools that took part

“This is one of Active Sussex’s biggest events and the highlight not just for us, but for the children who take part.

“The Sussex Parallel Youth Games gives young people the opportunity to be defined not by their disability, but instead by their inspirational achievements while creating positive lasting memories.”

He added: “We could not run this event without the help and support of so many volunteers and organisations.

“Everyone involved is motivated by the absolute joy you can see on the children’s faces as they take part as well as understanding the value of encouraging everyone to move more.”

Children pre-choose which sport they were competing in, with the options including street soccer, cricket, tennis, dance, golf, swimming, boccia, new age kurling, climbing/bouldering and table cricket.

Schools included Downs View in Brighton; Fordwater School in Chichester; Grove Park in Crowborough; Hamilton Lodge School and College in Brighton; Hill Park School in Brighton; Muntham House School in Barns Green; Manor Green College in Crawley; Northease Manor School in Lewes; Queen Elizabeth II Silver Jubilee School in Horsham; St Marys School and College in Bexhill; The Angmering School in Angmering; Woodlands Meed in Burgess Hill; Oak Grove College in Worthing; St Paul’s CE Academy in St Leonards-on-Sea; Hazel Court School in Eastbourne; and St Anthony’s School Chichester.

Opening the ceremony and handing out medals at the end of the event was Crawley swimmer Alfie Penfold.

Alfie, who is partially sighted, will take part in The Aquatics GB Summer Championships in July and is training for the Paralympics 2028 in Los Angeles.