H&W Dart League - Alford Sports Club achieve a whitewash

Ashington Club A hosted H&W Dart League A Division leaders Tony's Old Boyz and narrowly lost 5-4 in a close game.

The Cricketers traveled to face The Kings Head but suffered a 6-3 defeat, with Chris Smith achieving a 106 checkout.

The two bottom teams clashed as Southwater Club faced The Partridge, with the home team securing a 5-4 win.

In the B Division, Onslow Arms played their first game of the season against Partridge B. Despite Tommy Gander hitting a 180, the hosts lost 6-3.

Alfold Sports Club hosted Ashington Club B and delivered the first whitewash of the season with a 9-0 victory.

Leaders Shelley Arms played at home against The Dog & Bacon, winning 6-3 with Steve Collins achieving a 114 checkout. Loxwood Sports Association had a bye.

This week is the QE2 School doubles competition at Southwater Club. Registration closes at 8:20pm.

RESULTS: A Division – Ashington Club A 4 Tony's Old Boyz 5; Kings Head 6 The Cricketers 3; Southwater Club 5 Partridge A 4; Loxwood Sports Association - Bye. B Division – Alfold Sports Club 9 Ashington Club B 0; Partridge B 3 Onslow Arms 6; Shelley Arms 6 Dog & Bacon 3. 180s – Tommy Gander - Partridge B. 100+ Finishes – Steve Collins - Shelley Arms 114; Chris Smith - Kings Head 106.