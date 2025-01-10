Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

H&W Dart League A Division leaders Southwater Club B visited The Railway and in a high-scoring game the visitors came out on top 6-3.

Railway's Lee Burlton hit a 158 out and a 180. Matt Smallwood and Rob Metcalfe replied with 180s for Southwater, Rob also had 104 shot.

Tony's Boyz played a derby at Academy and were comfortable 7-2 winners. Loxwood Sports Association were hosted by Kings Head Royals who, helped by a 180 from Dan Lake, won 6-3. The Plough had a bye.

At the bottom of the B Division, The Fox visited the leaders The Partridge but went down 7-2, with Doug Mason going out on 101 for the hosts.

Southwater Club A were visited by Alfold Sports Club and also won 7-2 with help a 104 out from Riley Darkins.

Two teams who started the night separated by just one point clashed as Ashington Club faced The Dog & Bacon who went down 5-4.

Reminder that next week the B Division start their third round of matches and the visiting team will pick the order of play.

RESULTS – A Division – Academy 2 Tony's Old Boyz 7; Kings Head Royals 6 Loxwood Sports Association 3; The Railway 3 Southwater Club 6. B Division – Dog & Bacon 4 Ashington Club 5; Southwater Club A 7 Alfold Sports Club 2; The Partridge 7 The Fox 2.

180s – Lee Burlton - Railway; Matt Smallwood - Southwater Club B; Rob Metcalfe - Southwater Club B; Dan Lake - Kings Head Royals. 100+ Finishes – Lee Burlton - Railway 158; Rob Metcalfe - Southwater Club B 104; Riley Darkins - Southwater A 104; Doug Mason - The Partridge 101.