H&W Dart League report

By Terry Thornton
Contributor
Published 10th Jan 2025, 00:29 GMT
Updated 10th Jan 2025, 09:24 GMT
H&W Dart League A Division leaders Southwater Club B visited The Railway and in a high-scoring game the visitors came out on top 6-3.

Railway's Lee Burlton hit a 158 out and a 180. Matt Smallwood and Rob Metcalfe replied with 180s for Southwater, Rob also had 104 shot.

Tony's Boyz played a derby at Academy and were comfortable 7-2 winners. Loxwood Sports Association were hosted by Kings Head Royals who, helped by a 180 from Dan Lake, won 6-3. The Plough had a bye.

At the bottom of the B Division, The Fox visited the leaders The Partridge but went down 7-2, with Doug Mason going out on 101 for the hosts.

Players from Tony's Old Boyz, Academy, Kings Head Royals and Loxwood Sports AssociationPlayers from Tony's Old Boyz, Academy, Kings Head Royals and Loxwood Sports Association
Southwater Club A were visited by Alfold Sports Club and also won 7-2 with help a 104 out from Riley Darkins.

Two teams who started the night separated by just one point clashed as Ashington Club faced The Dog & Bacon who went down 5-4.

Reminder that next week the B Division start their third round of matches and the visiting team will pick the order of play.

RESULTS – A Division – Academy 2 Tony's Old Boyz 7; Kings Head Royals 6 Loxwood Sports Association 3; The Railway 3 Southwater Club 6. B Division – Dog & Bacon 4 Ashington Club 5; Southwater Club A 7 Alfold Sports Club 2; The Partridge 7 The Fox 2.

180s – Lee Burlton - Railway; Matt Smallwood - Southwater Club B; Rob Metcalfe - Southwater Club B; Dan Lake - Kings Head Royals. 100+ Finishes – Lee Burlton - Railway 158; Rob Metcalfe - Southwater Club B 104; Riley Darkins - Southwater A 104; Doug Mason - The Partridge 101.

