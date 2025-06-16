HY AC aces post fine times across Sussex and beyond

Summer races are in full swing – with the Heathfield 10k attracting over 300 runners including a good turnout of HY AC members.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This is an extremely undulating route that follows the country lanes around Cross in Hand and Waldron with approx 600ft of elevation.

Stuart Piper came 10th in 27.48, Benji Symes flew around the course coming 25th in 39.54, third in his age category, and Alfie Johnstone followed closely behind in 27th in 40.09.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In 28th was David Mayes in 40.14, Toby Stace was 49th in 43.29 and Benjamin Jones took 83rd with 46.42. Sophia Collins smashed her PB by two minutes for 84th in 46.52 – first in her age category.

HY athletes at the Heathfield 10k

Dave Verlander crossed in 134th place in 51.41, Kiki Prince came in 161st in 54.58 and Matthew Harmer smashed it in 54.58 in 162nd. Leanne Badrock was 176th with 56.01.

David Irvine put himself to the test at the Windsor triathlon. He completed the sprint triathlon, a 750m swim, 20km bike and 5km run. It was his first triathlon and he came third out of a field of 319 with a time of 11.47 for the swim, 43.34 for the bike, 17.03 for the run – a total time of 1:15.05.

At the Sussex schools competition, HY’s Kitti Baldock came second in the hammer throw with 40.30m and Alana Baldock came third with a new PB of 39.04m.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Antalia Cole gained gold in the 200m, Kitty Morgan took bronze in the 800m and Olivia Henham came second in the 100m. Isabella Buchanan broke the 1500m championship record with a time of 4.31 taking gold. Florence Tewkesbury looked strong with her 5.02 PB and Amelia Skelton came back with a time of 5.23.

Jessica Harmer cleared 2.30m for 9th place in the pole vault. Beth Wilson equalled her PB with a distance of 2.90m coming in fourth place. Kitty Morgan gained bronze in the 800m junior girls with 2.29.

Scarlett Dixon took silver in the 1500m with 4.56 at the Kent schools championships.

Ellen Gates looked strong in the off-road Dirty Rotten Scramble 5k run, coming 18th out of 122 runners with 1:14:58.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At the Sussex Masters in Lewes the HY team scored very well, with long jump, hammer throw and sprint efforts all strong.

Benji Symes, Matthew Harmer, Jason Johnstone, Todd Fitz-Hugh, Simon Basey, David Holland, Nathan Bible, Jayne Baldock, Jenna Harmer, Carlty Hopkins, Amy Dixon, Rachel Wigmore, Martin Fletcher, Sonni Pine and Jaqueline Patton all took part.

The men's 4x100 team won and broke the club record. Amy Dixon had excellent wins in the 5k and the 400m A string. Carly Hopkins won the 5k B string.