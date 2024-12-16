Hyrox race success for Hastings competitor

After a long hiatus, former table tennis competitor Yolanda returns to the realms of international competition but in a new sport that is taking the world by storm. Hyrox is described the sport of fitness racing that you have always been training for – which seems to be the case for Yolanda.

As a member of local sports clubs Yolanda competed at the London Hyrox fitness race finishing 2nd in her age group and 5th overall in the Open Women’s event. This has qualified her for the World championships Hyrox event in Chicago next summer!

Yolanda was introduced to the sport through Constant pursuit Crossfit based in Ore who are now a Hyrox affiliated gym and running club. Yolanda also puts her success down to the coaching from the Constant pursuit crossfit and running club coaches Adam Newman, Rob Najair; Hastings Athletics Club head coach - Peter Baker; and Hastings Runners club track coach - Simon Linklater.

The combination of running and strength based training set Yolanda up well to complete 8 stations in between 8x 1kms runs!

hyrox run

“I had an absolute blast at the Hyrox event and felt right in my element. I’m excited for the training and races ahead leading up to Chicago. If you fancy a challenge for the new year get in touch with CP, HAC or HR club for a taster session – you will be more than welcomed!”

Yolanda is currently looking for support for the World championships. Give the clubs and Yolanda a follow on their social media accounts.

@yolanda__king @constant.pursuit.fitness @constant_pursuit_run_club @hastingsac @hastingsrunners