‘I’m extremely proud’ – chairman’s delight at Hooe FC awards bash

After a long season starting in September the youth section of Hooe FC held their end of season presentation last week.

By Richard HoylandContributor
Published 6th May 2023, 09:00 BST

The presentation was a great success with both players and supporters enjoying the day including a BBQ after the awards had been distributed.The youth section of the club now has over 130 children playing in 9 teams, including 3 girls’ teams, playing in the Rother Youth Football League, Crowborough & District Junior Football League and Sussex County Women and Girls’ Football League.The club have also worked hard to become an FA accredited club which means it is recognised for creating an environment where young players can enjoy sport and thrive at footballJay Skinner-Swain, Chairman of the Club, said: “I am extremely proud of all the players at the club, they all work so hard and support each other brilliantly, the club is all about them.

"I would like to thank the club’s coaching staff and committee members for their hard work and place on record our thanks to Hooe Parish Council for their continued support of the club, it is greatly appreciated. I would also like to thank the youth team sponsors Treetop Landscape Contracting and 1066 Bakery”.Hooe FC prides itself on a warm welcome to all. If any child who would like to give football a go at the Club then they should contact Jay via e-mail [email protected] or 07713 950161.

Celebrations at Hooe FC's awards eventCelebrations at Hooe FC's awards event
Hooe's won then...?Hooe's won then...?
Awards are dished out at HooeAwards are dished out at Hooe
