The presentation was a great success with both players and supporters enjoying the day including a BBQ after the awards had been distributed.The youth section of the club now has over 130 children playing in 9 teams, including 3 girls’ teams, playing in the Rother Youth Football League, Crowborough & District Junior Football League and Sussex County Women and Girls’ Football League.The club have also worked hard to become an FA accredited club which means it is recognised for creating an environment where young players can enjoy sport and thrive at footballJay Skinner-Swain, Chairman of the Club, said: “I am extremely proud of all the players at the club, they all work so hard and support each other brilliantly, the club is all about them.