Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Sussex tennis star Sonay Kartal looks set to make her debut at the Eastbourne Open.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The British number three, who is from Brighton, said some of her first memories of the sport came at the only Sussex-based tournament on the WTA Tour.

Speaking to Sussex World, the 23-year-old said: “It's a tournament that the last couple of years I've wanted to do but logistics just haven't worked out.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It's a tournament that I grew up going to, I've got some of my first tennis memories from that tournament. I used to go on school trips and go with my family and friends down there as well.

Sonay Kartal of Great Britain plays a backhand against Jule Niemeier of Germany during the Billie Jean King Cup Group F Qualifier tie in The Hague, Netherlands. (Photo by Nathan Stirk/Getty Images for LTA)

"So to be able to come back this year and play it for the first time is something that I'm definitely looking forward to.

"I'm hoping that I get to kind of bring a lot of my friends and family down and probably be able to stay at home as well. It’s just that difference of being in your home environment, sleeping in the same bed, etc.

"So yeah, I think there's a lot of advantages that it is my home tournament that I'll be able to use. I think just the support of having your family and friends there definitely kind of helps you on a tennis court.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The week-long Lexus Eastbourne Open at Devonshire Park gets underway on June 21.

Kartal was speaking from the Netherlands – where she is making her Billie Jean King Cup debut for the Lexus GB team.

The call-up follows a brilliant 12 months which saw Kartal earn her first WTA title at the Jasmin Open, reach the fourth round at the BNP Paribas Open Indian Wells – where she was defeat by world number one Aryna Sabalenka – and cement herself inside the world's top 100 for the first time.

“I think, as a player, I'm growing in confidence and I'm being exposed to more matches at a higher level and on a bigger stage,” Kartal said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"So I think that match against Sabalenka for me, despite the score (6-1, 6-2), it was a match that I was super comfortable going into. I think just being able to handle the pressures of opponent and stage, etc. is something that I've come a long way in.

“Each match that I'm playing, I'm just growing in confidence as a player.”

Kartal had one of the biggest breakthrough seasons of any British player on the WTA tour last year – rising from 252nd in the world to 85th. She is now up to 60 in the rankings.

Asked what the key to her success has been – and how far she can go this year – Kartal said: “I think for so long in the practice court, I was doing things so well.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I think just the trust in my game and the continuous reps on the practice court and trusting that it'll soon transform to the match court, I think was the biggest thing.

"There's a few things I've changed in my game style as well, which I think have helped. I'm at nearly the start of the year and I'm already at 60.

"So I'm hoping that with a good group pass run, my goal is definitely to be inside top 50. Hopefully I can achieve that.”

Kartal was asked if she was inspired by another female Sussex tennis star – Joanna Konta, from Eastbourne.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I think it’s great as a female athlete to have her to look up to,”

"It's important to have her own models and to see that it is achievable. She had an amazing career and same with Andy [Murray] You look at Jack [Draper] and we've got a lot of depth in the British tennis right now on both sides.

"I think we're all pushing each other. I think when you see your fellow colleagues doing well, it does give you a lot of motivation. And I think as British tennis, we're in a really good place right now.”

Kartal’s breakthrough began in 2024 when she came through qualifying to reach the main draw at Wimbledon for the first time. She earned her maiden win at a Grand Slam before she was beaten by US Open champion Coco Gauff in the third round.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Asked how excited she is to attempt to go further at Wimbledon this year, Kartal said: “Any Brit is excited to play at Wimbledon and get that support.

"I think the confidence from last year – I wanted that first one for so long. I'll definitely head to that tournament with a lot more confidence in my game and confidence on the grass.

"And I think just handling the pressures of playing a home tournament and having it being Wimbledon, you want to do so well. So I think that I'll go into that tournament definitely with a lot more experience this time.”