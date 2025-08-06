Important win at Worthing keeps Eastbourne's promotion hopes alive

Eastbourne CC claimed an important win at Worthing to boost their Sussex League Division 2 promotion hopes.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Eastbourne put in a strong all-round performance to come away with the victory. After losing the toss, Eastbourne were asked to bowl first on a dry wicket, with Worthing looking to set a competitive total and apply pressure in the second innings.

However, Eastbourne responded brilliantly with the ball, taking regular wickets and never allowing the hosts to settle. Worthing were eventually dismissed for 178, a total that owed much to Eastbourne’s disciplined bowling and sharp fielding.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Overseas star Jared Humphreys led the way with an outstanding spell, finishing with figures of 5-31 from seven overs. He was well supported by Jacob Smith and Jack Trubsaw, who chipped in with two wickets apiece.

Jared Humphreys at Worthing CC - where he took five wickets for Eastbourne CC

In reply, Eastbourne got off to a flying start thanks to an aggressive knock from Mark Tomsett, who made a fluent 57 before being run out.

The chase was calmly finished off by Scott Lenham (39*), who anchored the innings with a composed knock, and Jack Meacher, who added a valuable 29 not out to guide Eastbourne home with wickets in hand.

Eastbourne – who are fifth, 42 points behind second-placed Hastings – host Roffey twos at home on Saturday looking to build on last week’s strong performance and keep themselves in touching distance within the promotion spots.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meanwhile, an all-round team performance guided Eastbourne twos to a home victory over Newick by six wickets to close the gap at the top of Division 5 East.

This fixture helped form an excellent weekend of community atmosphere at the Saffrons, with football and padel events also taking place on the opening weekend for Gun Brewery.

Following overnight rain, Newick elected to bat first and use conditions despite overcast conditions.

Openers Heasman and Carter negotiated the early stages but from 25-0, the visitors slipped to 36-4 courtesy of superbly controlled seam bowling from Ben Hacker (2-11) and George Jones (2-31).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Skipper Matt Sawyer steadied the ship, top scoring with 33, but spin duo Jonny Meardon (4-40) and Ben Dye (1-27) stifled Newick’s middle and lower order as wickets fell regularly, supported by a brilliant fielding effort.

Scott Warren (22) deposited a pair of maximums to offer some resistance but a fine catch from Dye terminated his knock before young Harry Jordan (1-10) wrapped up the innings on 131.

Eastbourne made a watchful start but lost Dye and Josh Ansell early, leaving the hosts 25-2 as Newick’s bowlers exploited the favourable seam conditions.

Despite Jon Purdey falling for 17, a composed 54-run partnership between Isaac Bashir and youngster Jack Jordan enabled Eastbourne to control the chase.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bashir balanced several boundaries, including three towering sixes, with effective running to thwart probing spells from the opposition and reach a deserved half century.

Milo Bastide (1-35) persisted well for his scalp of Jordan for 17 but Harry Jordan (10no) accompanied Bashir to complete the chase in the 30th over, finishing on 71 not out.

Eastbourne’s pair of wins have maintained the pressure on Herstmonceux and Isfield as the season enters its final five contests.

This Saturday, Eastbourne twos head to Herstmonceux in a pivotal 3rd v 2nd clash.