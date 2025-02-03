Eastbourne RFC’s first XV welcomed Trinity to Park Avenue on Saturday – and ran out impressive 64-17 winners.

With perfect conditions and a sell-out pre-match lunch in honour of the late first team player Dave Webbon, best friend of the president Adrian Norwood, the 2nd team secured a massive win over league rivals East Grinstead, to go top of the league.

The stage was perfectly set for the 1st team to avenge their narrow defeat earlier in the season.

Eastbourne started well and showed dominance up front which eventually transferred to a push over try from a mighty scrum, with youngster Jack Curits scoring from No8. Three minutes later Mason Dowel, who continued his excellent form in attack and defence, crossed for Eastbourne to lead 10-0.

Vince Morse making an impact off the bench - picture by Robert Lacey

Against the run of play Trinity pulled one back but neither side had kicked their conversions. That was before Dylan Viles who was playing with man flu, bumped his way between two defenders to keep his impressive try scoring run going. This time Howe adjusted his radar and took the lead to 17-5.

Trinity eventually got some front foot ball and Eastbourne took their foot off the gas and let Trinity back into the game with another try. But Eastbourne’s hot-stepping spider monkey, Leon Wood scored to take the lead out to 24-10, with Howe kicking another conversion.

Frustratingly Eastbourne conceded a try on the stroke of half time to only lead by seven points, following a dominant display.

The second half was by far Eastbourne’s best of the season, and treated the massive crowd to a wonderful display of running rugby and hard defence. They didn’t conceded a point and scored 38.

Mason Dowle sprints home - picture by Robert Lacey

Josh Buckwell powered over from short range first, Dylan Viles secured his 2nd of the match, joint man of the match Owen Davies was next with a deserved try to cap off another solid performance in the back row.

The spider monkey Leon Wood was at it again! This time hot-stepping multiple defenders to pass to Stuart Baker who gassed the last defenders to score out wide. Big Jerry Montes, not to be left out, got in on the act, just before Aaron ‘Andy Goode’ Hossack, bent his arms around his gut to fizz a lovely ball out wide to Maxence Saint-Andre to score. Saint-Andre also had an excellent game and a try was a nice way to cap off an industries performance on the wing.

Howe kicked five conversions in the second half for Eastbourne to win 64-17.

Man of the match was a three way tie between Saint-Andre, Davis and Wood. They contested the post-match man of the match antics among themselves as disappointingly Trinity decided to leave without coming into the bar to share food or a beer.

Sunday saw Eastbourne ladies play their first full 15s fixture and win 78-0. This capped off a superb weekend for the club.