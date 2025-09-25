Iron in the sun for Mid Sussex triathletes
Sally Gardner and Susan Baker competed the 70.3 Ironman in hot conditions around the beach town of Cervia in Emilia-Romagna
The Ironman 70.3 course saw the athletes smashing through a 2km sea swim, a 80km bike route and a 21km run.
And they managed it in style: Sally in 6 hours 54 with Susan not far behind in 7 hours 45.
Not to be out-done Lyndsey Reeves was competing a short hop away in Serbia and finished in an impressive 6 hours 6 minutes.
Huge congratulations to them all for finishing, and for smiling to the end! And to quote Lyndsey,
"Swimming in Ardingly trained me well for this event"...