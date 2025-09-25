Iron in the sun for Mid Sussex triathletes

Lyndsey embracing the atmosphere in Serbia

Three triathletes from Mid Sussex Tri Club completed 70.3 Ironman events in Italy and Serbia last weekend.

Sally Gardner and Susan Baker competed the 70.3 Ironman in hot conditions around the beach town of Cervia in Emilia-Romagna

The Ironman 70.3 course saw the athletes smashing through a 2km sea swim, a 80km bike route and a 21km run.

And they managed it in style: Sally in 6 hours 54 with Susan not far behind in 7 hours 45.

Smiles and medals at the end of a long event

Not to be out-done Lyndsey Reeves was competing a short hop away in Serbia and finished in an impressive 6 hours 6 minutes.

Huge congratulations to them all for finishing, and for smiling to the end! And to quote Lyndsey,

"Swimming in Ardingly trained me well for this event"...