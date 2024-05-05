Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Both sides had faced long journeys three days earlier for their semi finals, but Bridges often looked weary from their nine-match winning run that put them in the play-offs.

It could hardly have started worse for Bridges as the first attack by the visitors led to an opening goal in less than a minute. Defensive hesitation and an injury to Tresor Difika hardly helped as, after Jasper Sheik had pushed away one shot, JOSH CLACK sent the ball back goalwards and saw his shot nest in the far corner for a perfect start for City and their supporters.

Bridges responded with Kieran Magee making a good save from Noel Leighton, who then provided a telling cross that Nabeel Ghannam fired just over.

Second half action between Three Bridges and Chi City | Picture: Neil Holmes

Kevin Rivera made a great run but couldn’t get enough on his final shot, and these near misses were punished after 35 minutes when a long throw came to JOE CLARKE, whose volley was precise and lethal.

With Bridges having to push forward, they were again exposed after 41 minutes when early substitute Ethan Pritchard sent LLOYD ROWLATT through for number three.

Clack had a great early second half chance but was denied by Sheik, but on the hour a deep free kick from the right was met by skipper CONNOR CODY for the fourth.

Bridges continued to battle against a well organised City defence with Rivera dragging one shot wide before forcing Magee to another good save. But after 69 minutes another swift counter attack was finished by CLARKE to earn his side an Isthmian League Premier Division place next season, with City fans bursting onto the pitch to celebrate with their team.

Bridges: J.Sheik, D.Ferreira, H.Woollard, C.Donaghey, T.Difika (B.Irving, 2), B.Villavicencio, I.Jalloh, B.O’Neill, N.Leighton, K.Rivera, N.Ghannam (A.Adam, 63).Unused Subs - E.Hanslow, G.Falzon, R.Euba.Booked - O’Neill (28), Irving (60), Donaghey (60).