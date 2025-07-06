It's a colourful reversal at Norfolk Bowling Club
In June the Yellows had won both rinks but this time the Greens accomplished a reversal with Terry Phillips, Neil Gillingham and Peter Slade defeating Caroline Longhurst, Hugh Montgomery and Jim Raggett 27:21 and Pauline Slade, John Collins, and Brian Phillips defeating Keith Ireland, Nigel Allen, and Suki Ritblat 18:17.
Earlier in the week the Yellows had been defeated 29:30 by Fishbourne, although Keith Ireland, Julie Potter and Jim Raggett had won 19:14, the other rink going to Fishbourne 10:16.
In the Men's WSBL Division 3, a strange match was had with East Preston B.
They won one rink 8:25, but Mike Johnson, Malcolm Janman, David Noakes, and Vic Turner trumped that with 26:8. This left attention focused on the third rink with Denis Abbott, Dave Harris, Bernie Baker, and Neil Gillingham leading by a single shot going into the final end.
On his final bowl the East Preston reversed the situation meaning Norfolk lost the rink 16:17 and had only drawn the match 50:50.
In the Ladies Double Rink, Worthing Pavilion won both home and away games. At home Caroline Longhurst, Di Abbott, Julie Potter, and Carol Raggett lost 16:19 although it took a 4 against on the last end to cruelly rob them. Away Jenny McKeown, Barbara Wilkins, Beverley Field, and Suki Ritblat lost 14:21 never able to recover from two 5s against.
There were two weekend fixtures in the Men's WSBL Division 1 against Worthing Pavilion Bulls and Tarring Priory. Against the Bulls, who won 52:86, only Peter Wilkins, Nigel Allen, Bob Allen,and Jim Raggett, who drew 15:15, contributed a point, the other rinks losing 10:25, 12:25, and 15:21.
Against Tarring Priory it was even worse with the visitors winning 62:71 and after rinks of 13:17, 12:34, 11:17, and 11:15 Norfolk were left pointless.