It's a mixed week for Goring Manor

By Derek King
Contributor
Published 25th May 2025, 21:39 BST
Updated 27th May 2025, 10:00 BST

It was another mixed week for Goring Manor bowlers.

Goring's week started with a PC Cup at home to Pulborough from Divsion 1 of the West Sussex League. This is a competition decided purely on shots.

Despite winning on 2 of the 4 rinks, Goring were defeated by 61-80. Top rink went to Keith Goodson, John Impett, Gordon Walker and skip Chris Adams. Skip Pete Treagust also won.

A match in Division 3 of the Wdst Sussex League followed. Goring won on all three rinks so recording an eight points to nil victory. Top rink went to Doug Hunt, Alan Turley, Bill Porter and skip Stuart Andrews. Skips Pete Treagust and Chris Wood also won.

Goring's team versus NorfolkGoring's team versus Norfolk
A Brodie Tray match at Tarring Priory was next. Goring only won on one rink and consequently suffered an 8 points to 2 defeat. The winning rink was that of Richard White, Mick Mayes and skip Chris Wood.

