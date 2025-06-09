James goes round the Littlehampton links in 59
But fellow golfer James Rowledge had other ideas – carding a level-par gross 70, nett 59, to win by four.
Shooting a 59 is something the majority of us will never do, so it really was a special day for James.
Next time out he will be playing as a single figure handicap golfer – off seven!
