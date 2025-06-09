James goes round the Littlehampton links in 59

James Rowledge shot 59 at Littlehampton

When Littlehampton Golf Club member Craig Dilnot shot a nett seven-under-par 63 off his 22 handicap, he must have fancied his chances of landing the Centenary Challenge Bowl.

But fellow golfer James Rowledge had other ideas – carding a level-par gross 70, nett 59, to win by four.

Shooting a 59 is something the majority of us will never do, so it really was a special day for James.

Next time out he will be playing as a single figure handicap golfer – off seven!

