Join the squad for marathon

Volunteers will get a front-row view at one of the most exciting sporting events to happen in Mid Sussex this year. The Mid Sussex Marathon takes place over three days, from Saturday, May 4 to Monday, May 6, and in its 13th successive year is a popular community sporting event. A volunteer marshal's role is varied and can include directing runners along routes, monitoring crowd movement and activity, being aware of the location of car parks, first aid points and lost children points. Responding to directions from the police, emergency services, or Marshal supervisors, marshalling car parks, manning water stations and of course, cheering on and encouraging the runners - a very important part of volunteering! Who can help? Everyone is welcome. From students looking for volunteering opportunities (great to include on a cv), those looking for event work experience or those who simply enjoy giving up some of their time for a community sports event. All volunteers will be given a full briefing, a volunteer t-shirt and refreshments. Those who can help on any day between 8.45am-1.30pm will find more information about volunteering, and a registration form on the Mid Sussex Marathon Weekend website. Simply sign up, show up, and have fun! https://midsussexmarathon.co.uk/become-a-volunteer Simon Adby, Managing Director of AHS Wellbeing said: “We always need volunteers for this fantastic community event. No previous experience is required, all it takes is a positive attitude, the desire to help others and enthusiasm. It would be great to see both old and new faces at this year's event.” Mid Sussex Marathon Weekend is managed by AHS Wellbeing and Places Leisure, supported by Nice Work (a professional running event management company) on behalf of Mid Sussex District Council, Burges Hill Town Council, East Grinstead Town Council and Haywards Heath Town Council.