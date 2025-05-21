Joma Sport announces partnership with Horsham Football Club as official kit supplier from 2025/26 season

Joma Sport is proud to announce a new partnership with Horsham Football Club as their official kit supplier from the 2025/26 season. This collaboration marks a significant step for both parties, combining Joma's global reach with Horsham's rich heritage and growing aspirations.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

For Joma, this partnership further strengthens its presence across all levels of football.

Already the kit supplier for professional clubs such as Swansea City, Norwich City, and Hibernian FC, Joma continues to expand its footprint in the game by supporting ambitious, community-rooted clubs like Horsham FC.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The collaboration comes at a time of exciting growth for Horsham, following an outstanding 2024/25 campaign that culminated in their promotion to the National League South and champions of the 2025 Sussex Senior Challenge Cup. The club’s progress on the pitch, highlighted by their progress, reflects a deep commitment to excellence and community spirit—values shared by Joma.

Leighton Mitchell - Horsham FC Commerical Director (Centre); David Goldsmith - Premier Sports (Left) and Shane Moses - Joma (Right)

This partnership is a milestone moment for Horsham, marking the first time the club has worked with an international brand for its kits. It signals the club’s growing stature within the non-league system and its ambitions for future success.

The Hornets, known for their resilience and rich history dating back to 1871, continue to create a strong community ethos, and their alignment with Joma represents a natural fit. The club has always placed its supporters and the wider community at the heart of its identity, and this partnership further solidifies their commitment to excellence both on and off the pitch.

Joma Sport, headquartered in Toledo, Spain, has long demonstrated its commitment to the game at every level, from elite professional football to grassroots initiatives. As one of the world’s leading sportswear brands, Joma has a legacy of outfitting national teams in various sports, including Spain, Italy, and Scotland, as well as top athletes in Olympic sports.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This partnership with Horsham FC underscores Joma’s dedication to supporting clubs - both globally and nationally in the UK - with a rich history and strong connections, empowering teams to achieve their full potential with innovative, high-performance kits.

In addition, Premier Sports, a trusted distributor in the UK, will be responsible for providing the kits from Joma to Horsham FC. With Premier Sports' deep expertise in sportswear distribution and their commitment to excellent service, they are the ideal partner to ensure that Horsham FC players, staff, and supporters have access to the highest quality kits and apparel. As Horsham FC embarks on its journey in the National League South, Joma looks forward to providing the club with cutting-edge apparel that reflects their proud traditions, their community-driven ethos, and their aspirations for the future.

About Joma Sport

Joma Sport is a Spanish company dedicated to the manufacture and commercialization of sports equipment. And Joma is the most important Spanish sports brand, with the highest sales volume in the world, and in the top ten of global brands. It was founded by Fructuoso López in 1965 and since then its progression has been rapid. Currently, it is present in the market in more than 140 countries and has eight subsidiaries in the United States, Italy, China, UK, Germany, Mexico, Panama, and Brazil.

On the other hand, it is present in all traditional sports disciplines, as well as in the Olympic Games. For example, Joma equipped 15% of the athletes at the Paris 2024 Olympics, a record presence that positions the brand at the top of the sports market.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In recent years, the brand has grown in disciplines such as athletics with the signing of professional runners and walkers. As for races, it sponsors the following marathons: Movistar Madrid Half Marathon (Spain), Ibiza Marathon (Spain), Maratona do Porto (Portugal), 20k Paris (France), ACEA Run Rome The Marathon (Italy), Firenze Marathon (Italy), Venice Marathon (Italy), Soweto Marathon (South Africa), Durban Marathon (South Africa) and Two Oceans Marathon (South Africa).

In addition, in its #JomaTeam has prestigious federations such as Spain, Italy, Czech Republic, Scotland, Ireland, Slovenia, Mexico, Morocco, and European Athletics, to which numerous individual athletes competing in the most prestigious athletics events must be added.

About Horsham FC

Established in 1871, Horsham Football Club is based in West Sussex and known for its strong community focus. After a remarkable rise through the non-league system, the club earned promotion to the National League South ahead of the 2025/26 season. With a history of competitive success and a bright future ahead, Horsham FC continues to build on its foundation of community spirit and ambition.