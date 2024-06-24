Jovial Emma Raducanu has 'rekindled a light and a fire' ahead of opening Eastbourne match

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Tennis star Emma Raducanu said she is feeling ‘brighter and bubblier’ as her Wimbledon preparations continue at Eastbourne this week.

Raducanu will face 2017 US Open champion Sloane Stephens in the first round of the Rothesay International at Devonshire Park on Tuesday (June 25).

The 21-year-old has loved her time in the Sussex seaside town so far, taking time out of practice to sign autographs for fans.

Raducanu – who burst onto the scene to win the US Open aged just 18 in 2021 – has since struggled with injuries and form.

Emma Raducanu in action during a practice session on day two of the Rothesay International Eastbourne at Devonshire Park on June 23, 2024 in Eastbourne, England. (Photo by Charlie Crowhurst/Getty Images for LTA)

But as she sat down for a roundtable in Eastbourne on Monday, she spoke of how her mood is at an all-time high.

"It's something I've felt I've been missing the last few years,” she said.

"I haven't felt this good about my tennis and this excited and passionate about it for a long time.

"I'm just really into it at the moment. I just love the sport. I love tennis. It's kind of just taken over me and I've really rekindled a light and a fire inside of me. Just very happy and enjoying it a lot."

Raducanu said she is now feeling relaxed ahead of matches and ‘way less focused on the result’.

"I know with the way I'm training and competing, fighting on court, good things are 100 per cent going to happen,” she added.

“I have full faith in that now. I can say it and mean it at the same time.

“That's the best situation to be in. I now just love what I'm doing. That's the best place to be.

"It's about putting my personality out on court. I'm in a lot better spirits on and off the court. I think it's showing in my practices and my day-to-day. I’m brighter and bubblier.

"Someone actually commented that I'm back to my old self. But it's actually by new self because I have the experiences that I've learned from. I'm happy and I like figuring out the challenges because I know there are inevitably going to be some.”

Raducanu said this grass season, which began in Nottingham after missing the French Open, felt like a ‘fresh start’

“I’m just optimistic and happy and playing like it too,” she said.

Asked if that comes with playing in front of a home crowd in the UK, Raducanu said: “Yeah I think that's an element. I get get big joy from playing in the UK.

"I missed it last year obviously. It's nice, you forget the feeling.

“You do push your body further to play over this period of time. We put our clay shoes in the bin pretty early and get on the grass. We do push ourselves more for this but understand the implications that come with it.

"You always feel you are missing out. FOMO drives you. But you can set yourself back further so there’s a fine balance. You need someone in the medical team, you really trust, to pull you back.”

Raducanu – ranked no.168 on the PIF WTA Rankings – admitted that winning the US Open before ‘establishing herself’ on tour has proved to be a challenge for her career.

She explained: “In the fashion I did it is something I don't think anyone has been in that position. [Other players] can't really understand. Most people who have won slams have already established themselves on tours. I just did it and then had to do all the work to get there.”

Ahead of her first match at Eastbourne, the tennis star said: “My mindset has shifted a bit. I'm really into each match. Every match means a lot to me.

"This tournament is really important like all of them. You get the same feeling and adrenaline rush. Winning is the most addictive thing, it's so dangerous.

“It's something you can't really control either. I'm so excited to play a match again.

"I didn't have great preparation [for Wimbledon] in 2022. I'm in a lot better place now – confident and mentally raring to go.

"Wimbledon is a tournament all of us want to do well in, especially the Brits. I need to take the same approach that's been working for me in the last few weeks.