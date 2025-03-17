Junior cricket sessions set to grow at Selsey CC

Allstars and Dynamos cricket will be coming to Selsey Cricket Club this summer.

With the weather picking up of late, the cricket season is just weeks away.

Selsey CC will be running Allstars and Dynamos cricket scheduled to start on Friday, May 8, running for eight weekly sessions of an hour.

Details on this can be found on ecb.co.uk/play/all-stars and ecb.co.uk/play/dynamos-cricket which will direct you to the page, or contact Nic Nolan at [email protected] for more details.

SCC will also be running sessions for 12 to 16-year-olds starting in May on Thursday evenings.

They will be looking to have a fully qualified coach who can run the sessions and offer a structured programme to help for all abilities and genders to help improve on the taster sessions of the last couple of seasons.

If you are keen, please contact Nic Nolan on [email protected] to show interest.

They are also keen for anyone to assist their projects – no matter how small the amount of time you can offer. Welfare officers, coaches and other support rles are always needed.

Selsey Cricket Club are on the lookout for new players for the 2025 season.

The clib said: “We are a friendly club playing in Division 8 of the Sussex Cricket League. We welcome players of all abilities in junior/adult cricket, volunteers, coaching for juniors (All Stars, Dynamos and colts sections) or you can just be a social member.

"Please feel free to contact Nic Nolan on [email protected] if you feel you have something to offer, and we hope to welcome you to Selsey CC.”