Keymer & Hassocks Cricket Club to celebrate 130th anniversary with new nets at Adastra Park

Keymer & Hassocks Cricket Club are set to install two brand-new permanent cricket nets in Adastra Park, Hassocks, as part of a major project to support their growing membership and mark their 130th anniversary in 2026.

The new facility will be a first for the club, who currently rely on a single roll-on net for training sessions. The permanent nets will provide a safe, high-quality space for both youth and adult teams to train more effectively and consistently.

The club have seen a surge in participation in recent years, particularly among younger players. The youth section now includes around 150 children, alongside a dedicated girls’ team – a reflection of the club’s commitment to providing inclusive and accessible cricket for all.

“This is a huge step forward for the club,” said a spokesperson from Keymer & Hassocks CC. “The new nets will allow us to offer a much better training experience for all our players.

An artist’s impression of the nets in Adastra Park

"With our 130th anniversary just around the corner, it’s the perfect time to invest in our future and ensure the club remains a strong part of village life.”

Located in the heart of Adastra Park, the nets will enhance the training opportunities available to players of all ages and abilities. The project is part of a wider effort to improve grassroots sport in the area and encourage more people to get involved in cricket.

Keymer & Hassocks CC has been part of the community since 1896 and continues to thrive as a friendly, inclusive, and volunteer-led club. The new facilities will ensure that cricket continues to play a key role in local life for many years to come.

To find out more and donate to the project please visit https://gofund.me/cc2a15a98

