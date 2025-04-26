Lancing Bowling Club began new season with social event

Lancing Bowling Club began the 2025 Season with a social event on 19th April, when everyone including members and other interesting people who would like to see and take part in bowling practise.

If you would like to view how the the day went, please to go to the club’s Website. www.lancingbowlsclub.com

The first game of the season was a home friendly game against Rottingdean Bowling Club. Four triples were played. Lancing’s new Captain, Amin Ferdowsian, took charge of the day as Captain of the Day. Weather was great and all players enjoyed the afternoon. Two triples won and two lost. Top team was skipped by Alan Bailey, with Colin Campbell and leading Sandra Dunnion. winning 23-13.Overall score was 66-66.

Next game on Tuesday 29th and is the first Stracey Shield played at Lancing against Goring Manor starting 1400.

