Lancing Bowling Club Report 4th October by Victor Parsons

​​​​Successful results have been a bit up and down, however, considering some of the senior players have not played or unavailable, inexperienced players have had to show their skills, it has been noticed that these players have noticeable improved during the season. I trust 2026 will be successful in leagues and friendlies and other bowls events.

The last event this season on the green was Sandra Dunnion’s internal game, Candlelit Bowls, which took place on Saturday 27th September, from 1700 to approx. 2100, the dress being casual. The turn out for this end of season social event was very good, open to full and social members. Everyone came well dressed for a chilly evening, but we were lucky that it did not get as cold as the 2024 event. The evening consisted of 3 games of knockout bowls, the winner of 1st & 2nd games was Jayne Thomas, and the 3rd game winner was David Miller. Well done Jayne & David. By the time of the 3rd game, it was very dark with no-one knowing where their woods had landed which made for lots of entertainment. A big thank you to Colin Campbell and Sheila Thornton for suppling a meal of a chilli or chicken casserole. This it was as usual, delicious. Their involvement throughout the season with food and refreshments has been great and very much appreciated.

During August and September, Frances Johnston revived the Monday and Friday Points competition. To make things interesting and more challenging the points awarded were 1 for taking part, 2 for 3rd place, 3 for 2nd place and 5 for 1st place. Result was in points. Winner was Sheila Thornton/ 31, 2nd Ron Roberts/ 29 3rd Alan Bailey/27, and 4th JohnO’Connell/26

Although the outdoor bowls are completed, this year there is plans to use the clubhouse during the closed season for Social Events and Bowls Coaching, etc. More details will be posted on Lancing website when arranged www.lancingbowlsclub.com